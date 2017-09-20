American Vandal shows us how quick we are to make assumptions: Schneller

The Show: American Vandal, Season 1, Episode 2 (Netflix)

The Moment: The mounting evidence

A Hanover High documentary crew investigates: Did Dylan (Jimmy Tatro) spray-paint phalluses on 27 cars in their school parking lot? Or is Alex (Calum Worthy) — the sole witness, known to Dylan’s friends as “a lil’ bitch” — lying?

“I don’t think ‘lil bitch’ has anything to do with Alex’s masculinity,” the narrator muses in pitch-perfect “Serial”-ese. “They were challenging something else. His integrity.”

“Alex claims to have had 11 beers at the party,” the narrator tells Sam (Griffin Gluck) and Gabi (Camille Hyde), fellow students. “He also claims to have been close friends with Joey,” who died.

“Eleven beers?” Sam asks, skeptical. “Wouldn’t you be unconscious?”

“I never saw Alex and Joey hanging out,” Gabi says.

Cut to Alex’s post on Joey’s Facebook page: “You were my bright light, bros forever.” Followed by the comment, “Dude shut up, you didn’t even know him.”

After Serial unleashed a torrent of attenuated true-crime stories, could a true-crime satire be far behind? Series creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda nail every trope: the casual-but-probing narrative voice; slow pans over empty rooms; long holds on interview subjects’ faces; damning found footage; the phrase “This will be important later.”