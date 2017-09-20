Empty bookshelf: 80 books missing from classroom after Irma
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Florida teacher found an empty bookshelf when she returned to her classroom, which had served as a shelter for Hurricane Irma evacuees.
Martha Hereford-Cothron tells the Tampa Bay Times her heart sank when she saw 80 books and a few board games were gone from her classroom at Highland Middle School. Some books were signed by her
She teaches sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who test in the lower 25
She tried to spin the theft in a positive way to students. And she had a message to the book thief. "I hope they're reading them," she said, or passing them along to someone who will.
Dunedin is near Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.
