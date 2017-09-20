Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues
NASHVILLE — Grammy-winning country singer songwriter and producer Rodney Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues.
In a statement on his
Crowell, 67, was slated to perform at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13, where he also won an award for song of the year, but he did not attend.
The Texas-born artist rose to prominence with his 1998 album "Diamonds and Dirt," which yielded five No. 1 country songs including the Grammy-winning, "After All This Time."
