Rodney Crowell cancels tour due to unspecified health issues

NASHVILLE — Grammy-winning country singer songwriter and producer Rodney Crowell is cancelling all of his remaining 2017 tour dates due to unspecified health issues.

In a statement on his website posted Wednesday, Crowell said a team of doctors has advised him to rest and that for the foreseeable future, "my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state."

Crowell, 67, was slated to perform at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13, where he also won an award for song of the year, but he did not attend.