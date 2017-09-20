'Vice News Tonight' to air on Much this fall
TORONTO — "Vice News Tonight" will launch on Much in Canada this fall.
Bell Media says it has struck an exclusive deal with Vice Media to air the Emmy-nominated, 30-minute news program, starting Oct. 16.
The show, which currently airs on HBO in the U.S., will also air on HBO Canada from Monday to Thursday and stream on Much.com.
"Vice News Tonight" has garnered much acclaim for its recent coverage of the Charlottesville riots, which went viral online with a 22-minute special.
The anchor-free news program covers a wide range of topics.
In a statement, Bell Media calls it "simply a DNA match between the millennial-focused Much and 'Vice News Tonight.'"
