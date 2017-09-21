4 detained in probe linked to film on Russian czar's affair

MOSCOW — Russian police say they have detained four people suspected of an arson attack linked to a movie about the last Russian czar's affair with a ballerina.

"Matilda," which is set to be released in October, has sparked harsh criticism from hard-line nationalists and some Orthodox believers in Russia.

Two cars were set on fire earlier this week outside the office of the attorney for the film's director and signs reading "burn for Matilda" were reportedly found near the scene. Last month, assailants tried to set fire to the director's film studio.