'Breakfast Club' actor Hall pleads no contest to assault

LOS ANGELES — "Breakfast Club" actor Anthony Michael Hall has pleaded no contest to shoving a neighbour who fell and broke his wrist.

The 49-year-old Hall entered the plea in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday to one misdemeanour count of assault likely to produce injury.

He was immediately sentenced to 40 hours of community service and three years of informal probation.

Prosecutors say Hall and a next-door neighbour in Playa Del Rey got into an argument in September 2016 that ended with Hall pushing the man to the ground.