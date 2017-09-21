Fergie says she and Josh Duhamel still 'great friends'

NEW YORK — Fergie says even though she and husband Josh Duhamel are splitting up they're still "great friends" who love one another and their young son.

The singer talked about her marriage Wednesday at a screening for her new visual album, "Double Dutchess," at iPic Theaters Fulton Market. She says "the important thing is we're a family" with 4-year-old Axl and "there's so much love" that they share.

She says her new songs are about "a lot of different relationships," adding "feelings are feelings" and "they have to come out somewhere."