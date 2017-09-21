Kiss members Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley reunite on stage
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Original Kiss members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have reunited for their first public appearance since their group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
But unlike that terse ceremony, the Star Tribune reports , they came to St. Paul's CHS field to play Wednesday night in their first show together in 16 years.
The event was a hurricane relief benefit that Simmons helped organize for the Minnesota-based charity Matter.ngo. The
Frehley took the stage about three-fourths of the way into Simmons' set, then tore into "Cold Gin" and "Shock Me" before the finale "Rock and Roll All Nite."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Toronto councillors to landlords: Keep the air conditioning on
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal