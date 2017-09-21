Never say never: Shania Twain finds new voice after illness

NEW YORK — After becoming a global icon and one of the world's bestselling singers of all-time, Shania Twain had to utter the scariest five words a vocalist would ever hear: "I may never sing again."

The queen of country pop contracted Lyme's disease, which crippled her most prized instrument — her voice — and she thought her singing career was over.

Twain says the process of finding her voice again was gruesome and trying. She trained with coaches and worked extensively on her vocals, comparing the experience to an athlete recovering from a major injury.