Never say never: Shania Twain finds new voice after illness
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — After becoming a global icon and one of the world's
The queen of country pop contracted Lyme's disease, which crippled her most prized instrument — her voice — and she thought her singing career was over.
Twain says the process of finding her voice again was gruesome and trying. She trained with coaches and worked extensively on her vocals, comparing the experience to an athlete recovering from a major injury.
The result is all over "Now," her first album in 17 years to be released Sept. 29. She said finishing the album felt like climbing "this huge mountain and I made it to the top."