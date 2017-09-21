PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 9/17/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

2. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

3. "The Romanov Ransom" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

4. "Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

5. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

6. "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre (Viking)

7. "Enigma" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

8. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

11. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

13. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

14. "The Store" by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

15. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. "Unbelievable" by Katy Tur (Dey Street)

4. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

5. "F*ck, That's Delicous" by Action Bronson (Abrams)

6. "The Four Tendencies" by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Finish" by Jon Acuff (Portfolio)

9. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

10. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

12. "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook" by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

13. "Unstoppable" by Maria Sharapova (FSG/Crichton)

14. "Fantasyland" by Kurt Anderson (Random House)

15. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Vision)

5. "Pirate" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

6. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (Morrow)

7. "American Assassin" (movie tie-in) by Vince Flynn (Pocket)

8. "Hannah's List" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. "Perfect Match" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. "The Devil's Triangle" by Coulter/Ellison (Pocket)

11. "The Mountain Between Us" (movie tie-in) by Charles Martin (Broadway)

12. "The Award" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. "The Moores Are Missing" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

14. "Tangled Destinies" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

15. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. "Trim Healthy Mama's Trim Healthy Table" by Barrett/Allison (Harmony)

3. "The Fix" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

4. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

8. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

10. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

11. "The Summer That Made Us" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

12. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

13. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

14. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande (Picador)

15. "Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry Obsessed!" by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)