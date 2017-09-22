Humorist Jimmy Tingle files papers to run for Lt. Gov.

BOSTON — Comedian Jimmy Tingle is apparently setting his sights on public office.

The longtime political humorist filed paperwork on Friday indicating he planned to run for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts as a Democrat in 2018.

The Cambridge resident told The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2wH675J ) that after doing social and political humour for more than three decades he wanted to "take it to the next level."

He filed a statement of organization for the Committee to Elect Jimmy Tingle with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance. He hasn't formally announced.

Tingle earned a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University in 2010.