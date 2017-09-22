Humorist Jimmy Tingle files papers to run for Lt. Gov.
BOSTON — Comedian Jimmy Tingle is apparently setting his sights on public office.
The longtime political humorist filed paperwork on Friday indicating he planned to run for lieutenant governor of Massachusetts as a Democrat in 2018.
The Cambridge resident told The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2wH675J ) that after doing social and political
He filed a statement of organization for the Committee to Elect Jimmy Tingle with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance. He hasn't formally announced.
Tingle earned a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University in 2010.
The only formally announced Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor is Quentin Palfrey, who served as a senior adviser in the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy during the Obama administration.