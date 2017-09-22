Marc Anthony pleads for help for Puerto Rico after Maria

NEW YORK — Marc Anthony is pleading for help for Puerto Rico, which has been devastated after being pummeled by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Authorities say the island may be without power for at least four months following Hurricane Maria, which hit the U.S. territory with 155 mph (249 kph) winds, the strongest hurricane in over 80 years. The island was already battered by Hurricane Irma, which hit days earlier.