'Stronger,' new movie about marathon bombing, hits theatres
BOSTON — A new film starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman is hitting
"Stronger" captures Bauman recalibrating his life after losing both legs in the April 2013 bombings near the marathon finish line. Tatiana Maslany plays Bauman's then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley.
It's based on Bauman's 2014 memoir of the same name.
The movie premiered earlier this month at Boston's Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which treated Bauman and dozens of other bombing victims. It also was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Hurley was running and Bauman was cheering her on when the bombs exploded, killing three spectators and injuring more than 260 others.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (juh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to death. His older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a standoff with police.
