Model T birthplace unveils replica of room where car created

DETROIT — The birthplace of the Model T is opening a replica of the secret room where auto industry pioneer Henry Ford developed the iconic vehicle.

The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant museum unveils the new exhibit Sunday at an event to mark the 109th birthday of the Model T. Other special attractions include Model T rides, birthday cupcakes and a car show of early Ford automobiles.

The three-story brick factory in Detroit was where the first of Ford's Model Ts were built and was the automaker's home from 1904 to 1910. About 12,000 Model Ts were built there between 1908 and 1910, when production was shifted elsewhere.