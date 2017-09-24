Soul singer Charles Bradley dies at 68

Soul singer Charles Bradley has died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

The news came on Saturday via Bradley’s official social media accounts.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said the statements.

Bradley began performing in the mid ’90s as a James Brown impersonator under the name “Black Velvet.”

He released his debut album No Time for Dreaming in 2013, followed by Victim of Love in 2011, and Changes in April 2016.

Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer last October, but after undergoing treatment he was deemed cancer free. However last month Bradley cancelled the rest of his tour after discovering the cancer spread to his liver.

“Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he’s received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said a statement from a spokesperson.

The Florida-born, New York-raised Bradley’s debut came out just five years ago. Before that, he spent years job- and city-hopping across the continent, weaving in and out of music.

Bradley’s latest album Changes, his third, was released earlier this year by Brooklyn-based Daptone Records.

The honest, raspy-voiced performer visited the Toronto Star in September 2016 to play a trio of tunes: “You Think I Don’t Know (But I know),” “Ain’t it a Sin,” and his newest album’s title-track — a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.”

The lyrics of that song, Bradley said, really struck him in the last days of his mother’s life. “Even today when I sing that song, I get truly emotional,” he said.