Box office top 20: 'Kingsman' crowned No. 1

NEW YORK — "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" came in a little shy of expectations but still managed to move New Line's horror hit "It" off the top spot at the North American box office.

Fox's spy comedy sequel to 2015's "Kingsman" debuted with $39 million, according to final figures Monday. The film cost $104 million to make, but improved little on the original's $36 million opening two years ago.

After two weeks atop the box office, New Line's "It" slid to second with $29.8 million in its third weekend of release.

Ticket sales were disappointing for Warner Bros.' "The Lego Ninjago Movie," which opened with $20.4 million. The release was the second "Lego Movie" spinoff of the year, following "The Lego Batman Movie," possibly hurting the performance of "Ninjago."

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore.

1. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $39,023,010, 4,003 locations, $9,748 average, $39,023,010, 1 Week.

2. "It," Warner Bros., $29,757,494, 4,007 locations, $7,426 average, $266,096,375, 3 Weeks.

3. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $20,433,071, 4,047 locations, $5,049 average, $20,433,071, 1 Week.

4. "American Assassin," Lionsgate, $6,255,617, 3,154 locations, $1,983 average, $26,185,076, 2 Weeks.

5. "mother!" Paramount, $3,290,780, 2,368 locations, $1,390 average, $13,459,798, 2 Weeks.

6. "Home Again," Open Road, $3,232,156, 2,685 locations, $1,204 average, $22,267,987, 3 Weeks.

7. "Friend Request," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $2,002,863, 2,573 locations, $778 average, $2,002,863, 1 Week.

8. "Stronger," Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions, $1,611,899, 574 locations, $2,808 average, $1,611,899, 1 Week.

9. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Lionsgate, $1,608,722, 2,037 locations, $790 average, $73,356,701, 6 Weeks.

10. "Wind River," The Weinstein Company, $1,257,881, 1,431 locations, $879 average, $31,645,630, 8 Weeks.

11. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $1,063,712, 1,006 locations, $1,057 average, $331,857,374, 12 Weeks.

12. "Leap!" The Weinstein Company, $959,668, 1,301 locations, $738 average, $20,262,222, 5 Weeks.

13. "Brad's Status," Annapurna Pictures , $953,193, 453 locations, $2,104 average, $1,066,530, 2 Weeks.

14. "Annabelle: Creation," Warner Bros., $727,734, 682 locations, $1,067 average, $101,104,430, 7 Weeks.

15. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $582,713, 678 locations, $859 average, $186,292,020, 10 Weeks.

16. "Battle Of The Sexes," Fox Searchlight, $515,450, 21 locations, $24,545 average, $515,450, 1 Week.

17. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $505,200, 539 locations, $937 average, $261,809,115, 13 Weeks.

18. "The Emoji Movie," Sony, $417,727, 573 locations, $729 average, $84,568,848, 9 Weeks.

19. "Nikka Zaildar 2," Grand Showbiz Media & Entertainment, $385,484, 42 locations, $9,178 average, $385,484, 1 Week.