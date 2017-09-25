Douglas Brinkley to be presidential scholar for NY museum

The museum told The Associated Press on Monday that Douglas Brinkley will take on the newly created role of presidential historian. Brinkley, a commentator for CNN and history professor at Rice University, has written about Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, among others. As part of the society's Presidential Project, Brinkley will oversee a panel of scholars that includes such prize winners as Annette Gordon-Reed, Sean Wilentz, Jon Meacham and Patricia O'Toole. Through the Presidential Project, the museum seeks to educate the general public about the "role, powers and responsibilities" of the executive office.