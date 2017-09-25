Jennifer Lopez donates $1M to Puerto Rico relief

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto Rico.

Lopez announced during a news conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday that she would give money from her ongoing Las Vegas residency to various charities in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Lopez says she's also enlisting the help of her boyfriend, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The 48-year-old Lopez was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. She says she still has family on the island that she has yet hear from.