Russell Simmons talks 'Def Comedy Jam 25' and series return
LOS ANGELES — Russell Simmons says not much has changed for black comics since he created "Def Comedy Jam" in 1992. But the entertainment mogul is newly inspired to create opportunities for black entertainers after making "Def Comedy Jam 25 ."
The Netflix special celebrating the series' comedians and cultural impact premieres Tuesday. It features appearances by Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Sheryl Underwood, Martin Lawrence and many other comics.
"Def Comedy Jam" returned to HBO in 2006, and Simmons says it's coming back to the cable network for a third run in November. He says six episodes of "All Def Comedy" are planned.
