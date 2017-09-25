Russell Simmons talks 'Def Comedy Jam 25' and series return

LOS ANGELES — Russell Simmons says not much has changed for black comics since he created "Def Comedy Jam" in 1992. But the entertainment mogul is newly inspired to create opportunities for black entertainers after making "Def Comedy Jam 25 ."

The Netflix special celebrating the series' comedians and cultural impact premieres Tuesday. It features appearances by Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Sheryl Underwood, Martin Lawrence and many other comics.