Bill O'Reilly returns to Fox as Hannity's guest

NEW YORK — It felt like a flashback on Fox News Channel Tuesday, with Bill O'Reilly looking into the camera and declaring "the spin stops here."

Six months after he was fired from Fox when it was revealed the network paid $13 million in settlements to five women alleging bad behaviour on his part, O'Reilly returned as a guest on former colleague Sean Hannity's show.

O'Reilly was promoting his new book, "Killing England," which got cursory mention as the two men traded complaints about how the media had treated them and President Donald Trump. They loudly backed Trump on his campaign against NFL players protesting police brutality by not standing for the national anthem.