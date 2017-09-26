Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize purse doubles to $70,000

TORONTO — The Writers' Trust of Canada is doubling its fiction award to $70,000.

The Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize will now offer $50,000 to the winner and $5,000 to each of the four nominees.

It recognizes the year's best Canadian novel or short story collection. Past winners include Austin Clarke, Alice Munro, Lawrence Hill and Emma Donoghue.

Finalists for the 2017 prize will be announced Wednesday. The winner will be revealed Nov. 14 in Toronto.

There are seven literary awards in total, and more than $250,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Other awards include the Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction, the Writers' Trust/McClelland & Stewart Journey Prize for best short story, the Latner Writers' Trust Poetry Prize and the Vicky Metcalf Award for Literature for Young People.