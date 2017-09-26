U.S. presidents should appeal to our better selves; Trump purposely does the opposite: Schneller

The Show: Monday Night Football, Sept. 25 (ESPN)

The Moment: The booing

Before the Cowboys played the Cardinals in Arizona on Monday night, they lined up on the field, arms linked with owner Jerry Jones. As one, they knelt. Many in the crowd booed.

The Cowboys stood, keeping their arms linked. As a squadron unfurled a field-sized American flag, the announcer boomed that the Cardinals “will now lock arms in a sign of unity.” Unity for what, he didn’t say.

All stood for the U.S. anthem, sung by Jordin Sparks. Inked on Sparks’ left hand – her camera hand – was “Prov. 31:8-9,” the Bible verse that reads, “Speak up for the justice of all who are dispossessed.”

Monday night capped a weekend of drama, after Donald Trump unleashed a Tweet-storm calling for the NFL to fire kneelers, who are protesting systemic racism. Entertainers including Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Eddie Vedder joined 250+ football players in kneeling before they performed.

They knew that Trump knew exactly what he was doing when he Tweeted, “The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race” – deflecting our attention from racism, while dog-whistling to his base. Proof: When the Cowboys knelt in Arizona, it was prior to the anthem; it had nothing to do with “disrespecting the flag.” Yet goosed by Trump’s divisiveness, many still booed.