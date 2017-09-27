Aerosmith's Steven Tyler returns to US for medical care
BOSTON — Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler says he has returned to the United States for medical care and the band is
Tyler said on social media Tuesday that he flew back to the U.S. on Monday night after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
He says he is "not in a life threatening condition" but needs to deal with a medical issue "immediately" to maintain future scheduled performances.
The band has
Tyler says he expects to make a full recovery.
Aerosmith, known for their hits "Walk This Way," ''Sweet Emotion" and "Dream On," formed in Boston in 1971.