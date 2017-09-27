Bruno Mars' Grammy scholarship expands to include more kids
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Bruno Mars is expanding his support of a Grammy scholarship for high school students.
The five-time Grammy winner had lent financial support for a student from his native Hawaii to attend the Grammy Museum's Grammy Camp since 2014 to
Grammy Camp allows students to learn about the industry from professionals and has sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee.
The "24K Magic" singer — who is also a producer, songwriter and plays multiple instruments — expressed his gratitude to Grammy Camp. In a statement Wednesday he called it a "privilege" to be able to help students reach their musical dreams.
Mars' other hits include "That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk." He's currently on a world tour.
___
Online:
http://www.grammymuseum.org
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'