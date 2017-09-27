Entertainment

Film academy museum names building for donor of $50M gift

Rich Cherry, Chief Operating Officer of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, stands at the construction site of their new museum under construction, at a media tour, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Academy is naming its main building in honor of Cheryl and Haim Saban, who donated $50 million to the project. (AP Photo/Sandy M. Cohen)

Rich Cherry, Chief Operating Officer of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, stands at the construction site of their new museum under construction, at a media tour, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Academy is naming its main building in honor of Cheryl and Haim Saban, who donated $50 million to the project. (AP Photo/Sandy M. Cohen)

LOS ANGELES — The film academy is naming its main museum building in honour of Cheryl and Haim Saban, who have donated $50 million to the project.

Officials from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures said Wednesday that the historic May Company building on Wilshire Boulevard's Miracle Mile will now be known as the Saban Building.

The Sabans' gift brings the museum's fundraising campaign within $100 million of its $388 million goal.

The museum honouring the history and art of film is set to open in 2019.

Museum officials welcomed the Sabans and other dignitaries for a tour of the construction site Wednesday. The 300,000-square-foot facility will house two movie theatres and four floors of exhibition space, along with a massive outdoor piazza and rooftop terrace that offers views of the Hollywood sign.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular