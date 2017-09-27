Netflix commits to spending $500M on producing Canadian content: reports

Netflix has committed to spending about $500 million over the next five years on the creation of Canadian movies and TV shows as part of an agreement with the federal government, according to media reports.

On Thursday, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will announce that the streaming service’s spending commitment comes as part of a new government plan to oversee the production of more Canadian content, the CBC and Globe and Mail reported Wednesday.

Many specifics of Netflix’s commitment are as yet unclear. The company has been resisting the idea of a streaming service having to comply with the sorts of rules that Canadian broadcasters do (e.g. Canadian-content quotas); whether it will now be producing under such rules is not known.

Also unclear is whether the $500-million total represents entirely spending by Netflix or money contributed by others involved in co-productions (like the latest version of Anne of Green Gables made with the CBC, known both as Anne With an E and simply Anne).

The plan reportedly does not involve new federal taxes on streaming companies or internet service providers — ideas that have been discussed in the recent past.