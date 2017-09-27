Police in Indiana shoot at actor portraying bank robber
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they're investigating after a police officer in the western Indiana city of Crawfordsville fired a gunshot at a movie actor portraying a bank robber.
No one was hurt.
State police say Crawfordsville police were responding to a report of a possible robbery at Backstep Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening when they encountered actor Jim Duff.
Duff was wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun while leaving the brewery with his back to the officers. Police told him to drop the gun, but Duff turned toward them. An officer fired a shot that missed Duff.
Police say Duff dropped the gun, pulled off his mask and told officers they were on a movie set.
Police say the production company and the brewery didn't notify them or other businesses before filming.
