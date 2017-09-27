Study: More women, minorities being hired as TV directors
LOS ANGELES — A new study says first-time TV series directors are being hired at a record pace, with more minorities and women among them.
The study of the 2016-17 TV season was released Wednesday by the Directors Guild of America.
It found that the percentage of new ethnic minority directors has more than doubled since the 2009-10 TV season.
The guild says the percentage of women working as TV directors for the first time has nearly tripled in the same period.
In a statement, the president of the Directors Guild, Thomas Schlamme (Shla-Me), said these are signs of "meaningful improvement."
He said hiring decisions that employers make now create a "pipeline" to help establish longer-term careers for directors.
