Earls of Leicester get third top award at Bluegrass Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Grammy-winning Earls of Leicester took home their third entertainer of the year award in a row at the International Bluegrass Music Awards while the band Volume Five won emerging artist of the year and song of the year for their song "I Am a Drifter."

The awards were given out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Flatt Lonesome got its second win in a row for vocal group of the year, while Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper won for the fourth time as instrumental group of the year.