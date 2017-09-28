PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 9/24/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (Putnam)

2. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

3. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. "The Cuban Affair" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

5. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

6. "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre (Viking)

7. "Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

8. "The Romanov Ransom" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

9. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

11. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

12. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. "Enigma" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

15. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

3. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The AutoBiography of Gucci Mane" by Gucci Mane (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Unbelievable" by Katy Tur (Dey Street)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

11. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

12. "High Performance Habits" by Brendan Burchard (Hay House)

13. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Dungeons & Dragons: Tomb of Annihilation" (Wizards of the Coast)

15. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

2. "The Sleeping Beauty Killer" by Clark/Burke (Pocket)

3. "Wicked Deeds" by Heather Graham (Mira)

4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

5. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Vision)

7. "Pirate" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

8. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (Morrow)

9. "American Assassin" (movie tie-in) by Vince Flynn (Pocket)

10. "Rough Rider" by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin)

11. "The Mountain Between Us" (movie tie-in) by Charles Martin (Broadway)

12. "Amish Christmas Twins" by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

13. "Hannah's List" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. "The Moores Are Missing" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

15. "The Devil's Triangle" by Coulter/Ellison (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. "Adultolescence" by Gabbie Hanna (Keywords)

3. "The Fix" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

4. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. "7 Lessons from Heaven" by Mary C. Neal (Convergent)

6. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

9. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

10. "The Disney Dreams Collection Coloring Book" by Thomas Kinkade (Andrews McMeel)

11. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12. "Trim Healthy Mama's Trim Healthy Table" by Barrett/Allison (Harmony)

13. "Oh Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

14. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

15. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)