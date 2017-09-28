Rapper Macklemore wades into Australia's gay marriage debate
CANBERRA, Australia — U.S. rapper Macklemore is wading into Australia's gay marriage debate by vowing to sing his marriage equality anthem "Same Love" during a weekend rugby final.
Benjamin Haggerty, whose stage name is Macklemore, will be headlining the pre-game entertainment in Sydney on Sunday at the National Rugby League Grand Final, the Australian version of the Super Bowl.
But with the nation in the midst of a two-month postal ballot to gauge public opinion toward legalizing gay marriage, some opponents of change want "Same Love" censored.
Macklemore told Los Angeles Radio KPWR before flying to Sydney on Thursday that he was aware of the controversy facing him but would not change his song list.