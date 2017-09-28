Rapper Macklemore wades into Australia's gay marriage debate

CANBERRA, Australia — U.S. rapper Macklemore is wading into Australia's gay marriage debate by vowing to sing his marriage equality anthem "Same Love" during a weekend rugby final.

Benjamin Haggerty, whose stage name is Macklemore, will be headlining the pre-game entertainment in Sydney on Sunday at the National Rugby League Grand Final, the Australian version of the Super Bowl.

But with the nation in the midst of a two-month postal ballot to gauge public opinion toward legalizing gay marriage, some opponents of change want "Same Love" censored.