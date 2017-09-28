Suburban theatre owner plans Chicago Music Hall of Fame

CHICAGO — The owner of a suburban music venue plans to open a Chicago Music Hall of Fame next year.

Ron Onesti is the owner of the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. He tells the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that after doing shows for 30 years he's seen the impact of the Chicago area on popular music. He says the museum would be a way of celebrating contributors to "the music evolution in Chicago."

The museum will be located in Chicago's Little Italy neighbourhood above the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. It's expected to include local musicians and bands in several genres.

Onesti says he'll spend about $250,000 to boost the lights, video and sound in the museum.

The museum will also feature a theatre , restaurant and banquet space.

