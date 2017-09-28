WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended September 24.

FICTION

1. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Haunted" by J. Patterson & J.O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

3. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. "The Cuban Affair: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

5. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

7. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. "A Legacy of Spies" by John le Carre (Viking)

9. "Enemy of the State" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria Books)

10. "The Romanov Ransom" by Clive Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

NONFICTION

1. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

3. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Braving the Wilderness" by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. "Principles: Life and Work" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The AutoBiography of Gucci Mane" by Gucci Mane with Neil Martinez-Belkin (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat" by Katy Tur (Dey Street Books)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Cuban Affair: A Novel" by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Haunted" by J. Patterson & J.O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

3. "Gone Tomorrow" by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

4. "It" by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster)

5. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Random House Publishing Group)

7. "To Be Where You Are" by Jan Karon (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. "Dear Bridget, I Want You" by Penelope Ward & Vi Keeland (Penelope Ward)

9. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. "Fool Me Once" by Catherine Bybee (Montlake Romance)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company, Inc.)

2. "What Happened" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Principles: Life and Work" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat" by Katy Tur (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance (Ecco)

6. "The TB12 Method" by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The Paradigm" by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

8. "Read My Pins" by Madeleine Albright (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. "7 Lessons from Heaven" by Mary C. Neal (The Crown Publishing Group)

10. "Real Food/Fake Food" by Larry Olmsted (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill)