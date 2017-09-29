Basquiat painting from Yoko Ono's collection to be auctioned

NEW YORK — A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) from the collection of Yoko Ono is going to auction this fall.

Sotheby's says the work, titled "Cabra" (KAH'-bruh), will be part of a Nov. 16 contemporary art auction in New York.

The pre-sale estimate is $9 million to $12 million. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Spirit Foundations, founded by Ono and John Lennon.

"Cabra" was inspired by Muhammad Ali's 1970 knockout of Argentine heavyweight Oscar Bonavena, known as "The Bull."

It shows a bull's skull on a bright red background above a boxing ring. Hieroglyphics denoting a "TKO" — technical knock out —are above the skull.