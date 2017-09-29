Beyonce sings Spanish for relief efforts on 'Mi Gente' remix

NEW YORK — Beyonce has released a surprise single on which she sings in Spanish, English and French to raise relief money for those affected by hurricanes in the Caribbean and earthquakes in Mexico.

Beyonce is featured on a remix of J. Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente," which means "my people" in Spanish. The single was released Thursday night.

In an English verse on "Mi Gente," Beyonce sings, "lift up your people, from Texas Puerto Rico, dem islands to Mexico."