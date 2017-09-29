Child star turned writer? Jacob Tremblay hopes Hollywood bites on his zombie script

TORONTO — Actor Jacob Tremblay is only 10 but he hopes that Hollywood executives will still be eager to read his zombie screenplay.

The Vancouver-born child actor, who will celebrate his 11th birthday next week, says he's been working away on a script that incorporates the flesh-eating living dead.

"It'd be cool if I gave my script to Amblin and they put it in a movie," he says, referencing the production company founded by Steven Spielberg.

Tremblay believes if his film is made, he would become one of the youngest screenwriters in Hollywood.

Tremblay, who rose to fame in the Oscar-nominated "Room," spoke about his aspirations while in Toronto to promote "Wonder," a drama where he plays a boy born with a facial deformity. It hits theatres in November.

But like any seasoned Hollywood pro, Tremblay wasn't eager to share details of his zombie script. When asked for even the slightest hint of what it's about, he leans back in his chair.

"No. I don't want to," he says, before adding a more diplomatic response.

"I'd love to."

Writing screenplays isn't entirely new territory for Tremblay. He recently revealed he wrote a script involving characters from the "Star Wars" franchise. He considers the zombie movie a far more serious idea.

"This is the one I'm actually thinking of being a movie," he says.

"The other ones are just for fun."

---