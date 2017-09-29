Dr. Duhamel: Honorary doctorate for 'Transformers' star
BISMARCK, N.D. — "Transformers" actor Josh Duhamel is getting an honorary doctorate degree in his native North Dakota.
The University of North Dakota will bestow the
Duhamel has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies, including as an action hero in four "Transformers" films. Closer to him, he's been the face of North Dakota in a series of tourism spots.
Minot State doesn't grant doctorate degrees, so the university couldn't offer a similar
