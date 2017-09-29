Dr. Duhamel: Honorary doctorate for 'Transformers' star

BISMARCK, N.D. — "Transformers" actor Josh Duhamel is getting an honorary doctorate degree in his native North Dakota.

The University of North Dakota will bestow the honour on Duhamel. He's a Minot native who earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005. The state's Board of Higher Education approved the nomination this week.

Duhamel has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies, including as an action hero in four "Transformers" films. Closer to him, he's been the face of North Dakota in a series of tourism spots.