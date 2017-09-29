Man arrested in Hollywood shooting of rapper is released

LOS ANGELES — Officials say a man arrested after rapper Young Dolph was shot outside a Hollywood hotel has been released without charges.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says prosecutors have asked police to further investigate whether Corey McClendon had a role in Tuesday's shooting.

The 43-year-old McClendon walked out of jail Thursday. The Tennessee resident was arrested a day earlier following the attack on Young Dolph.

The 32-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, was critically injured in the shooting outside the Loews Hollywood hotel. His real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.