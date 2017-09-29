Man arrested in Hollywood shooting of rapper is released
LOS ANGELES — Officials say a man arrested after rapper Young Dolph was shot outside a Hollywood hotel has been released without charges.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says prosecutors have asked police to further investigate whether Corey McClendon had a role in Tuesday's shooting.
The 43-year-old McClendon walked out of jail Thursday. The Tennessee resident was arrested a day earlier following the attack on Young Dolph.
The 32-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, was critically injured in the shooting outside the Loews Hollywood hotel. His real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.
Detectives are investigating whether he was targeted as part of a hip-hop rivalry.
