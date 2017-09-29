Mayor fires back after librarian calls Dr. Seuss book cliche

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The mayor of Dr. Seuss' hometown is firing back at a Massachusetts school librarian who called the author's books "racist" and "cliche" in rejecting a donation of them from Melania Trump.

Springfield, Massachusetts, Mayor Domenic Sarno said on Thursday that the comments of Cambridge Public Schools librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro were "political correctness at its worst."

Dr. Seuss was born and raised in Springfield. His real name is Theodor Geisel. A Dr. Seuss museum opened in the city earlier this year and the Democratic mayor notes that attendance has been "through the roof."

He said if Cambridge doesn't want the books, Springfield will take them.

Sarno also praised the first lady and invited her and Republican President Donald Trump to visit the Springfield museum.