Roy Ayers tells Soweto youths: Get serious and get inspired
JOHANNESBURG — Jazz musician Roy Ayers had some rhythmic advice for youths in Johannesburg's Soweto area: Get serious, be inspired, rap on, keep on and "eventually you'll get it."
Ayers, who is in South Africa for a jazz festival, radiated enthusiasm on Friday as he urged a couple of dozen people at an arts
Ayers named a few musicians who have inspired him: Fela Kuti ("he was really like a genius"), Miles Davis ("the king of the cool") and Herbie Mann ("he taught me the business").
A vocalist and vibraphone player, Ayers has delved into a range of musical genres, including funk and rhythm and blues. "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" is one of his best-known hits.
