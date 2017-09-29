Entertainment

Strait, Brooks among stars to play hurricane relief concert

In this combination photo, Carrie Underwood appears at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, from left, George Strait arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2017. Garth Brooks, appears at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016, and Reba McEntire arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017. Underwood, Strait, Brooks and McEntire will play a benefit concert in Nashville on Nov. 12 to raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes. (AP Photo/File)

NASHVILLE — An all-star lineup of country stars including George Strait, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more will play a benefit concert in Nashville to raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes.

The Country Rising concert on Nov. 12 will also include performances by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.

The concert will benefit the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. It's a fund established to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, which have affected Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands.

Tickets for the concert at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.

