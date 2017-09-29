Strait, Brooks among stars to play hurricane relief concert
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — An all-star lineup of country stars including George Strait, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more will play a benefit concert in Nashville to raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes.
The Country Rising concert on Nov. 12 will also include performances by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.
The concert will benefit the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. It's a fund established to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, which have affected Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands.
Tickets for the concert at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.
___
Online:
http:// www.CountryRising.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Now that's a lot of people: Halifax Ikea draws huge opening-day crowd
-
'We put people in boxes': Instagrammer ditches bikini shots for real life, sparks backlash
-
How bad is your bus? New data shows how often Halifax buses arrive on time