Vatican newspaper chimes in - finally - on 'The Young Pope'

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican newspaper has broken a yearlong silence and weighed in on director Paolo Sorrentino's "The Young Pope," giving the TV series a generally positive review despite what it called the "frivolous" and "grotesque" way the show painted the Vatican and the papacy.

L'Osservatore Romano dedicated a two-page spread in Sunday's edition to the 10-episode series, which began airing in Italy in October 2016 and in North America earlier this year.

The main essay was written by Juan Manuel de Prada, a Spanish intellectual who explored the contradictions in the character of Pope Pius XIII, played by Jude Law, and in the Vatican hierarchy, as presented by the series.