'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES — After dipping to No. 2 last weekend, "It" has regained control of the North American box office in its fourth weekend in theatres . The movie beat out the new Tom Cruise film "American Made."

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Stephen King adaptation took the top spot at the box office with $17.3 million.

"It" edged out last weekend's box office champ, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and newcomer "American Made," which essentially tied for second with $17 million apiece.

While "American Made" is earning Cruise strong praise for his portrayal of the real life TWA pilot turned drug smuggler and CIA operative, it's also a somewhat lukewarm debut for the star.

The "Flatliners" remake also opened this weekend to little fanfare and tiny earnings with $6.7 million.

