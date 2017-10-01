'It' edges out Tom Cruise's 'American Made' to take No. 1

LOS ANGELES — After dipping to No. 2 last weekend, "It" has regained control of the North American box office in its fourth weekend in theatres . The movie beat out the new Tom Cruise film "American Made."

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Stephen King adaptation took the top spot at the box office with $17.3 million.

"It" edged out last weekend's box office champ, "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and newcomer "American Made," which essentially tied for second with $17 million apiece.

While "American Made" is earning Cruise strong praise for his portrayal of the real life TWA pilot turned drug smuggler and CIA operative, it's also a somewhat lukewarm debut for the star.