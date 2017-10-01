Young Sheldon explores how being born genius affects the whole family

The Show: Young Sheldon, Season 1, Episode 1 (CBS/CTV)

The Moment: The locker room talk

Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), the 14-year-old brother of the title character (Iain Armitage), a 9-year-old genius who’s already in high school, is at football practice. A rival player taunts him: “Hey, look, it’s the dumb brother.” Georgie pounds him, then runs from the field.

In the locker room, Georgie strips off his uniform. His father George (Lance Barber), who’s also his coach, asks, “What’s going on?”

“What do you think is going on?” Georgie replies.

“Sheldon? You can’t let that bother you,” George says.

“I can’t be in the same school as him,” Georgie says.

“I don’t see what choice you have,” his dad says.

“Right,” George says bitterly. “Ever since he could talk, I quit having any choices.”

This series is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, whose star, Jim Parsons, does the voice-over narration here. I have to admit, Chuck Lorre (the creator of both shows) surprised me. Unlike Lorre’s usual multi-camera, cheap-n’-dirty yuckfests, Young Sheldon is shot with a single camera, and feels more like a dramedy – gentle and wry rather than broad and slapstick.

Lorre is using the built-in, enormous love the TV audience already has for Sheldon to examine what life might be like for someone who’s perceived as different, even if that difference is genius.