But seriously ... Trevor Noah wins Thurber humour award

NEW YORK — Trevor Noah is so funny he's getting an award.

"The Daily Show" host's memoir "Born a Crime" has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night.

Judges chose Noah's reflections on growing up in South Africa over a pair of novels: Ken Pisani's "Amp'd" and Aaron Thier's "Mr. Eternity." Noah will be given $5,000 and a crystal plaque.