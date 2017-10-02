Google drops "first click free," loathed by many publishers

NEW YORK — Google is ending its so-called "first click free," a policy loathed by many publishers and media because it required them to provide a limited amount of free content before readers could be subjected to a paywall.

Publishers will now be allowed to decide how many, if any, free articles they want to offer readers before charging a fee, Richard Gingras, vice-president of news at Google Inc., wrote Monday in a company blog post.

Publishers had been required to provide at least three free items under the previous policy created by the search engine.

Newspapers and magazines have shut down or shrunk operations drastically worldwide because of the influx of stories, images and video jettisoned across the interment, largely at no charge. Technological changes have fractured the advertising market and constrained revenues for almost all established media.

Google decided to offer more flexibility to publishers based on additional research, feedback from publishers, and extended experiments with The New York Times and Financial Times, Gingras said.

The decision was hailed immediately by media companies like News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said in a company release that News Corp. would closely monitor the change to make sure that readers would be able to find its content.