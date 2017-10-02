Google drops "first click free," loathed by many publishers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Google is ending its so-called "first click free," a policy loathed by many publishers and media because it required them to provide a limited amount of free content before readers could be subjected to a paywall.
Publishers will now be allowed to decide how many, if any, free articles they want to offer readers before charging a fee, Richard Gingras,
Publishers had been required to provide at least three free items under the previous policy created by the search engine.
Newspapers and magazines have shut down or shrunk operations drastically worldwide because of the influx of stories, images and video jettisoned across the interment, largely at no charge. Technological changes have fractured the advertising market and constrained revenues for almost all established media.
Google decided to offer more flexibility to publishers based on additional research, feedback from publishers, and extended experiments with The New York Times and Financial Times, Gingras said.
The decision was hailed immediately by media companies like News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson said in a company release that News Corp. would closely monitor the change to make sure that readers would be able to find its content.
Google says it's working with publishers to streamline whatever payment form they would like to pursue so that it's easier for users to decide what they wish to pay for. The goal is to help publishers identify possible subscribers and build a better subscription model, Google said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee
-
'Targeted and they feel it:' Dartmouth teens get stark education on sex trade
-
‘It’s about the dream’: NDP supporters hail Jagmeet Singh’s leadership win
-
Teenager flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax following serious crash