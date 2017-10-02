Rose out of Fox TV post-season lineup; Ortiz, Hernandez in
NEW YORK — Pete Rose is out of the Fox Sports lineup.
The network says David Ortiz and Keith Hernandez have been added to the Fox studio for
The 76-year-old Rose was part of Fox
Ortiz worked in the Fox studio during the 2014 World Series. The Boston slugger retired after last season.
Hernandez has been an analyst on New York Mets telecasts since 2006. The first baseman helped the Mets win the 1986 championship.
The Fox telecasts begin Thursday before the start of the AL Division Series games.
