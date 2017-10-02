Heartbreakers lead singer Tom Petty dead at 66: Police

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon to CBS News that 66-year-old rocker Tom Petty is dead.

Gossip site TMZ reported that Petty was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest in Malibu, Calif. The site added that Petty had no brain activity upon arrival at hospital and life support was pulled.

The website reported Monday afternoon that the veteran leader of the Heartbreakers — who played Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in July — was not breathing when discovered but paramedics were able to get a pulse and take him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. He was in critical condition when he arrived, according to TMZ.

The band, which formed in 1975, earned fane with their debut self-titled album in 1976 and early hits such as “Breakdown” and “American Girl.” A 2015 biography by Warren Zanes, written with Petty’s co-operation, detailed his long struggle with heroin addiction.