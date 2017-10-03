Cummings tells us how she's really doing in 'I'm Fine'

"I'm Fine ... And Other Lies" (G.P. Putnam's Sons), by Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings is a stand-up comedian, co-creator and co-writer of the CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls," and will star in and executive-produce the HBO comedy "A Lot."

Her memoir, "I'm Fine ... And Other Lies," catalogues the anecdotes she prefers not to tell on camera or in front of an audience. In reminiscing about her many mistakes, she invites readers to laugh at her expense.

Cummings' signature sharpness is woven throughout the narrative. Whether she's discussing her bouts with being co-dependent on others or offering specific details about the years she spent battling an eating disorder, her typical razor-sharp edge is softened by self-deprecation and a desire to get to the bottom of why she feels the way she feels.

Readers will experience laughter, shock and awe following along with Cummings' personal accounts of her life. She provides an honest viewpoint on what it means to be a successful woman in the business world and the importance of facing insecurities straight on. Through broken shoulders, botched surgeries and lacerated ears, Cummings reminds readers that it's OK to not set their default to the "I'm fine" mode.

___

