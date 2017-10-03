Film academy chooses 5 scripts as Nicholl Fellowship winners

LOS ANGELES — Six emerging screenwriters are the latest recipients of the film academy's Nicholl Fellowships.

The academy announced the winners of its annual screenplay competition on Tuesday. The four individuals and one writing duo will receive $35,000 and other academy support toward the completion of a feature-length screenplay in the next year.

The winners will receive the first installment of their prize money and hear actors read their work aloud at a Nov. 2 ceremony at the film academy's headquarters in Beverly Hills, California.